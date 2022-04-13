Previous
Next
06 - After the storm late this afternoon... by jtdurham
Photo 441

06 - After the storm late this afternoon...

truly weird skies, quite freaky. But that has been our weather this entire month.
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

John Durham

@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise