116 - My blanket flower plant has survived the winter! by jtdurham
116 - My blanket flower plant has survived the winter!

And thrived! It's ready to break out in blossoms all over very soon - this is the first, tiny one (captured with my cell phone in between showers).
7th May 2022 7th May 22

John Durham

@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
Peter Dulis ace
great flower detail
May 8th, 2022  
