Photo 463
116 - My blanket flower plant has survived the winter!
And thrived! It's ready to break out in blossoms all over very soon - this is the first, tiny one (captured with my cell phone in between showers).
7th May 2022
7th May 22
1
1
John Durham
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
463
photos
12
followers
9
following
126% complete
View this month »
456
457
458
459
460
461
462
463
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
7th May 2022 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
great flower detail
May 8th, 2022
