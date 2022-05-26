Sign up
Photo 475
127 - Crazy clouds today.
After five straight days of thunderstorms, today was just crazy clouds and winds. This was taken through my windshield, rolling down I-269 in Fayette County, TN, at ...uh...the speed limit. Yeah, that's right, the speed limit. I promise.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
John Durham
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
