136 - The first Japanese eggplant of the season... by jtdurham
136 - The first Japanese eggplant of the season...

made into caponata, served on freshly made thin, crispy flatbread. Not bad, not bad at all.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

John Durham

@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
