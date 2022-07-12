Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 521
183 - The Sentinal
Watching over his nest box, where his mate incubates their eggs, while sparrows troll nearby.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Durham
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
521
photos
15
followers
9
following
142% complete
View this month »
514
515
516
517
518
519
520
521
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
12th July 2022 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close