183 - The Sentinal by jtdurham
Photo 521

183 - The Sentinal

Watching over his nest box, where his mate incubates their eggs, while sparrows troll nearby.
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

John Durham

bkb in the city
Great capture
July 13th, 2022  
