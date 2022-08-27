Sign up
Photo 563
225 - reflection in a curbside puddle
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
John Durham
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
wendy frost
ace
Great reflection and colours captured .
August 27th, 2022
