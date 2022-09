236 - "Early morning riser...

I can still feel all your sunlight shine before the dawn

First light morning feeling's got me losing so much sleep

I just can't say how much I miss you when you're gone

‘Cause I get a feeling something like a summer wind

When you love me like a sister, then you're gone again

But there's so much light shining in your eyes

That you just can't help but keep a love alive"

(Craig Fuller/Pure Prairie League 1972)