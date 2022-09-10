Sign up
Photo 575
237 - A true blue fungus
From a visit the other day to Strawberry Plains Audubon Center, Holly Springs, MS.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
2
2
John Durham
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
Brian
ace
Phenomenal
September 10th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
so unusual
September 10th, 2022
