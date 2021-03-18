Sign up
I lived through Snomageddon!
A Camellia bud that was hardy enough to survive the week of snow and ice and below freezing temperatures we had back in February.
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
0
0
John Durham
ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
1
2
3
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
memphisbotanicgarden
