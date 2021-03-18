Previous
I lived through Snomageddon!
3 / 365

I lived through Snomageddon!

A Camellia bud that was hardy enough to survive the week of snow and ice and below freezing temperatures we had back in February.
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

