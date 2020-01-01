Previous
Lichen by judithdeacon
Lichen

Happy New Year everyone! This is the start of my 9th year of this project! As usual, I will start the year intending to be more diligent in my uploading but, as usual, I am sure life will get in the way occasionally.
BOB by the way
judith deacon

Photo Details

