Woodland walkies - Forms in Nature Day 5 Flash of Red 2020 by judithdeacon
13 / 365

It's only February but felt like a spring day as we walked through the woods today. BOB by the way.
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

judith deacon

judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
nice path, great B&W and cute dog
February 5th, 2020  
