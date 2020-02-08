Sunset in Southend.

Back in the 60s I was staying at Lake Kariba with my 80 year old grandmother. I woke at dawn to see the most amazing African sunrise, immediately climbed out of the hotel window (we were on the ground floor!) with my camera to record the colourful sunrise. The next thing I see is my elderly grandmother also climbing out of the window clutching her Brownie Box loaded with black and white film. I got a great photo with my SLR in glorious colour but the best photo would have been my grandmother's face and the shear joy she got out of her black and white sunrise! Since then I have often taken sunrise and sunsets in Black and White just to remind myself of that special moment.