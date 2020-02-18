Previous
Perfume bottles- still life for Flash of Red by judithdeacon
25 / 365

Perfume bottles- still life for Flash of Red

I have totally run out of inspiration for the Flash of Red Challenge this week, particularly as the weather has not been conducive to going outside! I have therefore resorted to indoor still life!
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
Anne
Just love those reflections, how did you achieve this Judith?
February 19th, 2020  
Lynda McG
Nice subject and reflections - fav
February 19th, 2020  
