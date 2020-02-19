Previous
Bud vase - still life for Flash of Red by judithdeacon
26 / 365

Bud vase - still life for Flash of Red

I have totally run out of inspiration for the Flash of Red Challenge this week, particularly as the weather has not been conducive to going outside! I have therefore resorted to indoor still life!
19th February 2020

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
Anne ace
You have captured so many tones in this Judith, very effective
February 19th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
great arrangement and lovely b&w
February 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
