Previous
Next
26 / 365
Bud vase - still life for Flash of Red
I have totally run out of inspiration for the Flash of Red Challenge this week, particularly as the weather has not been conducive to going outside! I have therefore resorted to indoor still life!
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
2
1
judith deacon
ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
2319
photos
157
followers
107
following
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2020
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
19th February 2020 2:20pm
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
Anne
ace
You have captured so many tones in this Judith, very effective
February 19th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
great arrangement and lovely b&w
February 19th, 2020
