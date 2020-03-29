Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
41 / 365
Lockdown in my garden - Singing for his supper!
I only put this coconut shell up this afternoon and by this evening the various tits have devoured half of it! I could spend hours watching the birds in the garden.
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
judith deacon
ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
2334
photos
154
followers
108
following
11% complete
View this month »
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2020
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
29th March 2020 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue tit
,
lockdown
Elizabeth
ace
Terrific capture!
March 29th, 2020
Babs
ace
Great shot, he has got a feast here, no wonder he is singing.
March 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close