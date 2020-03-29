Previous
Next
Lockdown in my garden - Singing for his supper! by judithdeacon
41 / 365

Lockdown in my garden - Singing for his supper!

I only put this coconut shell up this afternoon and by this evening the various tits have devoured half of it! I could spend hours watching the birds in the garden.
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

judith deacon

ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elizabeth ace
Terrific capture!
March 29th, 2020  
Babs ace
Great shot, he has got a feast here, no wonder he is singing.
March 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise