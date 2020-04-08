Sign up
Previous
Next
51 / 365
Scilla siberica - Lockdown garden
These little scilla seem to have virtually naturalised in our garden, such pretty little plants. This one was growing up against the raised vegetable beds and I couldn't resist that shadow!
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
3
0
judith deacon
ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
2020
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
7th April 2020 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
scilla
,
scilla siberica
,
lockdown
Islandgirl
ace
Very cool shadows!
April 8th, 2020
Annie-Sue
ace
wonderful study
April 8th, 2020
bep
Beautiful!
April 8th, 2020
