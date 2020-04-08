Previous
Scilla siberica - Lockdown garden by judithdeacon
Scilla siberica - Lockdown garden

These little scilla seem to have virtually naturalised in our garden, such pretty little plants. This one was growing up against the raised vegetable beds and I couldn't resist that shadow!
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
Islandgirl ace
Very cool shadows!
April 8th, 2020  
Annie-Sue ace
wonderful study
April 8th, 2020  
bep
Beautiful!
April 8th, 2020  
