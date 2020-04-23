Previous
Shadows and lines by judithdeacon
65 / 365

Shadows and lines

A quick upload as I have been so busy doing nothing in Lockdown I completely forgot to upload photos for the last two days!!
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
Photo Details

katy ace
most excellent Judith!
April 24th, 2020  
