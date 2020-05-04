Previous
Next
Time for another walk round the garden by judithdeacon
77 / 365

Time for another walk round the garden

Time to have another camera walk around the garden, thank goodness this lockdown is during Spring when there is something new in the gardens ever day!
4th May 2020 4th May 20

judith deacon

ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jan B
Stunning! Every single shot is gorgeous.
May 4th, 2020  
Dianne
Beautiful - and even photobombed by a bee! Your garden must be spectacular.
May 4th, 2020  
Helen Jane ace
it looks like you have a well planted and tended garden. The best time of year to enjoy it - you are right about the timing of the lockdown.
May 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise