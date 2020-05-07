MFPIAC94 Down memory lane

My entry for this challenge took me on a lovely journey down memory lane. I looked through my old photos to find "tables" and travelled from South Carolina USA for Halloween with two dear friends in 2004, to Perth, Australia with my closest friends who became my Perth family in 2006, a reunion lunch with all my old (now very old) school friends in Tonbridge, Kent UK in 2014, to my own house for family lunch on Boxing Day 2014, to the Ramsholt Arms in Suffolk, UK for lunch with family in 2015, and finally to a villa in France with my English and South African family in 2015