Previous
Next
81 / 365
Common Whitethroat
We had this lovely little visitor to our pond this morning. I really don't think they should give names like "common" to such pretty little birds!!
8th May 2020
8th May 20
4
2
judith deacon
ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
2374
photos
160
followers
121
following
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2020
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
8th May 2020 3:51pm
Santina
beautiful shot, I love his pose, he seems very curious
May 8th, 2020
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and composition.
May 8th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
May 8th, 2020
dh (delena)
ace
Beautiful
May 8th, 2020
