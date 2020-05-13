Sign up
85 / 365
Time for another walk around the garden I think
...but our Lockdown rules are being relaxed ever so slightly from today - looking forward to going a little further afield!
13th May 2020
13th May 20
judith deacon
ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
2378
photos
161
followers
121
following
katy
ace
Fabulous variety of flowers you have! Is this all in your garden?
May 13th, 2020
