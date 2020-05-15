Previous
Evening walk by judithdeacon
88 / 365

Evening walk

Just filling some gaps from the last couple of days. A lovely evening walk in the woodlands behind us.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

judith deacon

2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
Babs ace
A lovely place for a walk. I love the smell of woodlands.
May 16th, 2020  
