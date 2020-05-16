Previous
Next
Robin with worm by judithdeacon
89 / 365

Robin with worm

Not very sharp as you can see, this was taken with my lens at it's extreme, but I loved how this little robin posed for me with a caterpillar in it's beak! He stayed there for some seconds so had to take his pic!
16th May 2020 16th May 20

judith deacon

ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Well caught by both of you.
May 16th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
May 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise