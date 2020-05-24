Previous
Feed Me!! by judithdeacon
95 / 365

All the neighbourhood birds are bringing their bubs to visit, this time it's a Gold Finch who brought down two chicks. Not too sharp because it was taken through glass with the lens extended.
24th May 2020 24th May 20

judith deacon

judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
Annie-Sue ace
you feed them and they reward you :-)
May 24th, 2020  
