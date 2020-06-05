Sign up
108 / 365
A walk along the River Alde
Not terribly exciting, a lovely peaceful walk and lots of birds in the reed beds but all hidden. However, thankful for the easing of Lockdown and the opportunity to walk further and more frequently.
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
1
0
judith deacon
ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
2401
photos
168
followers
126
following
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2020
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
1st June 2020 12:35pm
Tags
30dayswild2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
This looks like such a refreshing place to take a walk. Beautiful shot.
June 6th, 2020
