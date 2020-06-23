Previous
Super Dorothy by judithdeacon
Super Dorothy

My nephew and his wife gave me this rose three years ago when my mother, Dorothy, died. Such a wonderful gift and this year it is looking particularly lovely.
katy ace
This is stunning, Judith.
June 25th, 2020  
