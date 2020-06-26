Sign up
Previous
Next
121 / 365
Arum Lilies
I liked the light on this clump of Arum's which grows round our garden pond.
Three good things:
1. My hairdresser messaged me today with an appointment - first since late February.
2. My hairdresser messaged me today with an appointment - first since late February.
3. My hairdresser messaged me today with an appointment - first since late February.
Feels like all my Christmasses have come at once!
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
judith deacon
ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
Ethel
ace
The Lilies look great wit black background. Glad you are feeling your glamorous self again after a visit to your hairdresser
June 26th, 2020
