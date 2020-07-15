Sign up
Busy Bee
Sorry for lack of commenting recently, my photo mojo seems to have left me at present, along with social life and travelling! Anyway, I have just upgraded my smart phone and thought I would try doing phone photos for a month to motivate me.
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
judith deacon
ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
2417
photos
170
followers
130
following
narayani
Nice detail! Your phone doesn’t come up in”camera details”- what did you get?
July 15th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
@narayani
A Samsung A21. I have never been totally satisfied with phone images but this does seem quite good.
July 15th, 2020
amyK
ace
nice sunny bee shot!
July 16th, 2020
