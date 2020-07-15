Previous
Busy Bee by judithdeacon
124 / 365

Busy Bee

Sorry for lack of commenting recently, my photo mojo seems to have left me at present, along with social life and travelling! Anyway, I have just upgraded my smart phone and thought I would try doing phone photos for a month to motivate me.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

judith deacon

narayani
Nice detail! Your phone doesn’t come up in”camera details”- what did you get?
July 15th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
@narayani A Samsung A21. I have never been totally satisfied with phone images but this does seem quite good.
July 15th, 2020  
amyK ace
nice sunny bee shot!
July 16th, 2020  
