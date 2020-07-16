Previous
Butterfly Tree by judithdeacon
125 / 365

Butterfly Tree

Our Buddleia has been swarming with butterflies this afternoon. So good to see. Again, taken with my cell phone.
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

judith deacon

ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
Sue Cooper ace
A lovely set of images. Our buddleia are attracting lots of butterflies at the moment. I love it.
July 17th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
very cool fav
July 17th, 2020  
