Butterfly Tree
Our Buddleia has been swarming with butterflies this afternoon. So good to see. Again, taken with my cell phone.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
judith deacon
ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
2418
photos
170
followers
130
following
Sue Cooper
ace
A lovely set of images. Our buddleia are attracting lots of butterflies at the moment. I love it.
July 17th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
very cool fav
July 17th, 2020
