Tides out on the River Deben by judithdeacon
Tides out on the River Deben

We went for a walk along the river after dinner hoping to see Comet Neowise after sunset but to no avail but it was lovely and peaceful. Another phone photo, I was quite impressed as this was taken well after sunset.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

