132 / 365
Felixstowe docks - all lit up
Whilst carrying out night time jaunts to try and get a photo of Comet Neowise we wondered down towards the Port of Felixstowe, the biggest container port in the UK, and took some night photos.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
