134 / 365
Another little garden visitor
I was actually taking a photo of the rather unusual Antirrhinum flowers when I noticed this little photo bomber. Does anyone else see the skull on his back!
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
2
1
judith deacon
ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
128
129
134
130
131
132
133
134
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2020
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
26th July 2020 1:59pm
Tags
macro-innature
,
52wc-2020-w31
Diana
ace
Such a beautifully composed shot with lovely details.
July 26th, 2020
Karly
ace
I do see the skull. Little devil!
July 26th, 2020
