Another little garden visitor by judithdeacon
134 / 365

Another little garden visitor

I was actually taking a photo of the rather unusual Antirrhinum flowers when I noticed this little photo bomber. Does anyone else see the skull on his back!
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

judith deacon

judithdeacon
judith deacon
Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a beautifully composed shot with lovely details.
July 26th, 2020  
Karly ace
I do see the skull. Little devil!
July 26th, 2020  
