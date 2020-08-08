Covid strikes again!

We're supposed to be in South Africa at the present time to help my sister-in-law celebrate her 80th birthday but...Covid has made this impossible. Not to be beaten we arranged a Zoom Party instead, all her family in South Africa gathered at a winery and her family in the UK gathered with them on Zoom! A merry time had by all although, for a change, they were freezing in SA and we were sweltering here in the UK.



None of the images are brilliant as they were all taken off the screen during the party. The best image of the lot is the bottom left, taken from a video clip of Pat doing 80 straight leg raises for her 80th, although in actual fact she ended up doing 160 as her hubby forgot to turn the video on!!! (one can only imagine what words were exchanged!). Pat is a yoga teacher and keeps herself extremely fit but I still think this was an extraordinary effort considering she has two replacement hip joints and a cardiac stent! A terrific advertisement for the benefits of yoga!