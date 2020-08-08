Previous
Next
Covid strikes again! by judithdeacon
146 / 365

Covid strikes again!

We're supposed to be in South Africa at the present time to help my sister-in-law celebrate her 80th birthday but...Covid has made this impossible. Not to be beaten we arranged a Zoom Party instead, all her family in South Africa gathered at a winery and her family in the UK gathered with them on Zoom! A merry time had by all although, for a change, they were freezing in SA and we were sweltering here in the UK.

None of the images are brilliant as they were all taken off the screen during the party. The best image of the lot is the bottom left, taken from a video clip of Pat doing 80 straight leg raises for her 80th, although in actual fact she ended up doing 160 as her hubby forgot to turn the video on!!! (one can only imagine what words were exchanged!). Pat is a yoga teacher and keeps herself extremely fit but I still think this was an extraordinary effort considering she has two replacement hip joints and a cardiac stent! A terrific advertisement for the benefits of yoga!
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

judith deacon

ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Helen Jane ace
that really is one fit 80 year old - she doesn't look it! I am glad you were able to make the best of the situation.
August 9th, 2020  
Wylie ace
Well done to your sister!
August 9th, 2020  
Mave
Wearing very well for 80. Happy birthday! That's a real 'wish you were here'.
August 9th, 2020  
Babs ace
Covid has changed everyone's plans this year, but at least you are still able to keep in touch via Zoom. Sounds as though your sister in law still had a lovely birthday in spite of Covid.
August 9th, 2020  
narayani
She sounds amazing!
August 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise