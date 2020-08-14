Sign up
August Abstract Take 2
We went on a Freeman Patterson workshop some 20 years ago and I remembered his multiple exposure techniques so tried to revisit it here. Not so easy with a bridge camera as it was with a DSLR!
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
judith deacon
ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
2442
photos
168
followers
133
following
Tags
abstractaug2020
