Cobweb time by judithdeacon
151 / 365

Cobweb time

Lovely heavy sea mist this morning which meant a garden full of glistening cobwebs!
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
Lynne
One of these days I'm going to find and get a good image of a web like this. This is just beautiful.
August 18th, 2020  
