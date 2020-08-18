Previous
Next
Leafcutter bee. by judithdeacon
152 / 365

Leafcutter bee.

Our garden is alive with bees this year and is a hive of activity (...sorry!). It has been fun trying to identify the various bumble bees, solitary bees etc. This one I believe is Leaf Cutter Bee.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

judith deacon

ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise