Cole Tit by judithdeacon
153 / 365

Cole Tit

Another visitor to the waterfall - this time a Cole Tit. At one stage I had a Robin, Blue Tit, Wren and Dunnock all bathing in the waterfall, they have all decided this is their personal bird bath!
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

judith deacon

ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
