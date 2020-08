Visitor for a bath

We get all sorts of birds using our fish pond as a bird bath, Robins, various Tits, Starlings, Blackbirds and even the occasional unwelcome Heron, but never in my wildest dreams did I expect to be sitting having coffee to be joined by a Sparrow Hawk! He stayed with us for fifteen minutes and was photographed from every angle. My coffee was, of course, stone cold when I finished with my camera. Great morning