Just one more. by judithdeacon
157 / 365

Just one more.

I promise I won't upload all the photos I took of our visiting Sparrowhawk but can't resist just one more. Thank you all for your lovely comments and Faves yesterday. Every one appreciated.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

judith deacon

katy ace
I like this view too where we can see his tailfeathers! It is still a great photo Judith!
August 27th, 2020  
