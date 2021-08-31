Sign up
99 / 365
Wells Cathedral
Supposed to be one of the most beautiful cathedrals in the UK, certainly the best I have seen.
31st August 2021
31st Aug 21
2
1
judith deacon
ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
2560
photos
168
followers
153
following
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2021
Camera
SM-A217F
Taken
10th July 2021 12:00pm
Tags
wells cathedral
Suzanne
ace
It is gorgeous.
September 1st, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
September 1st, 2021
