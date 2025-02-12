Previous
A wee Silvereye by judithdeacon
164 / 365

A wee Silvereye

Back in the project after a year, I can't guarantee I will upload daily, or that the photo will be taken on that day, but I would like to upload 365 photos in 12 months if I can!!
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
44% complete

Photo Details

KV ace
Pretty little birdie.
February 12th, 2025  
