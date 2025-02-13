Previous
Woops, I forgot my umbrella! by judithdeacon
Woops, I forgot my umbrella!

A very soggy Sahul Sunbird, aka Olive Backed Sunbird, in Cape York.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

judith deacon

2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this soggy beauty, such great colours.
February 13th, 2025  
Babs ace
Aw poor thing looks soaked
February 13th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Hello Judith! Long time no see. Lovely image.
February 13th, 2025  
