Previous
165 / 365
Woops, I forgot my umbrella!
A very soggy Sahul Sunbird, aka Olive Backed Sunbird, in Cape York.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
3
2
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
165
photos
99
followers
129
following
45% complete
View this month »
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2022
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th February 2025 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunbird
,
cape york
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this soggy beauty, such great colours.
February 13th, 2025
Babs
ace
Aw poor thing looks soaked
February 13th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Hello Judith! Long time no see. Lovely image.
February 13th, 2025
