Blue faced Honeyeater by judithdeacon
167 / 365

Blue faced Honeyeater

Another bird shot from our trip to Cape York, this fairly large honeyeater was a constant visitor to our beach cabin in Cairns.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
Denise Wood
Stunning capture :) fav
February 15th, 2025  
