Previous
170 / 365
Lake Cave
To access Lake Cave you have to negotiate 329 steps down and, of necessity, 329 steps back to the top! I nearly didn't do it but then thought, what the... It was so worth it. Cameras were not allowed, only phones, hence poor quality photo.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
2
1
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
170
photos
100
followers
130
following
46% complete
View this month »
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Camera
SM-A536B
Taken
12th January 2025 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Well done. I take my metaphorical hat off to you.
February 18th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Worth all those steps to see this!
February 18th, 2025
