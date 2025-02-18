Previous
Lake Cave by judithdeacon
Lake Cave

To access Lake Cave you have to negotiate 329 steps down and, of necessity, 329 steps back to the top! I nearly didn't do it but then thought, what the... It was so worth it. Cameras were not allowed, only phones, hence poor quality photo.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Lis Lapthorn ace
Well done. I take my metaphorical hat off to you.
February 18th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Worth all those steps to see this!
February 18th, 2025  
