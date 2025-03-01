Sign up
176 / 365
Night Heron
I spent ages waiting for this heron to come out from amongst the reeds but to no avail. However, at one stage a shaft of sunlight came through and illuminated him!
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
Tags
night heron
lake joondalup
narayani
ace
Glorious shot!
March 1st, 2025
