Previous
179 / 365
Mother and calf
We did see quite a few dolphins on our cruise but photography was not easy with quite a few other "tourists" on the boat. This was my best shot but I have much better memories!!
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
Views
7
Album
2022
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
5th March 2025 1:28pm
Tags
dolphins
,
mandurah
