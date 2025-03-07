Sign up
Previous
180 / 365
Me and my Shadow
This little chap visited us every evening on a recent trip to Margaret River, usually with partner and a juvenile - so pretty.
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
2
1
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
180
photos
103
followers
132
following
49% complete
View this month »
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th January 2025 6:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue wren
Wylie
ace
Spectacular. I would love to see one of these!!
March 7th, 2025
narayani
ace
Such a beautiful bird
March 7th, 2025
