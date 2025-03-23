Sign up
183 / 365
Splendid Fairy Wren
Splendid Fairy wren in eclipse plumage. Lots of these little beauties flitting round us at Yanchep NP
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
Lis Lapthorn
ace
What a delightful and apt name this pretty bird.
March 23rd, 2025
