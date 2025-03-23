Previous
Splendid Fairy Wren by judithdeacon
183 / 365

Splendid Fairy Wren

Splendid Fairy wren in eclipse plumage. Lots of these little beauties flitting round us at Yanchep NP
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lis Lapthorn ace
What a delightful and apt name this pretty bird.
March 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact