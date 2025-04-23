Previous
Australian Darters by JG by judithdeacon
191 / 365

Australian Darters by JG

This is cheating a bit! This is an oil painting by the son of an old friend. It was made from my photograph uploaded yesterday and I am absolutely thrilled with it.
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
It’s stunning! You have a very talented friend.
April 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact