Previous
191 / 365
Australian Darters by JG
This is cheating a bit! This is an oil painting by the son of an old friend. It was made from my photograph uploaded yesterday and I am absolutely thrilled with it.
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
narayani
ace
It’s stunning! You have a very talented friend.
April 23rd, 2025
