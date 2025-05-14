Previous
Sunset over Mankwe by judithdeacon
194 / 365

Sunset over Mankwe

We have been visiting friends in South Africa but with no wi-fi so will be doing a little catch up now!!
14th May 2025 14th May 25

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
narayani ace
Beautiful sunset
May 14th, 2025  
Diana ace
How stunning, such a wonderful cloudscape and reflections. Are you still here, it would be great to meet up.
May 14th, 2025  
judith deacon
@ludwigsdiana yes, here until Monday but staying out at Malmesbury with no wheels and with lots of family commitments. I should have thought of it earlier and we could have met up from Paarl.
May 14th, 2025  
katy ace
Fabulous colors in this sunset and beautifully reflected
May 14th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Absolutely stunning
May 14th, 2025  
