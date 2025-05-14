Sign up
Previous
194 / 365
Sunset over Mankwe
We have been visiting friends in South Africa but with no wi-fi so will be doing a little catch up now!!
14th May 2025
14th May 25
5
1
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
narayani
ace
Beautiful sunset
May 14th, 2025
Diana
ace
How stunning, such a wonderful cloudscape and reflections. Are you still here, it would be great to meet up.
May 14th, 2025
judith deacon
@ludwigsdiana
yes, here until Monday but staying out at Malmesbury with no wheels and with lots of family commitments. I should have thought of it earlier and we could have met up from Paarl.
May 14th, 2025
katy
ace
Fabulous colors in this sunset and beautifully reflected
May 14th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Absolutely stunning
May 14th, 2025
